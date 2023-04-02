4 miscreants arrested by Hathur police

Raikot, April 1
The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have nabbed four miscreants who had been involved in many criminal cases, including robberies, drug peddling and murderous assaults.
Three motorcycles and 380 habit-forming tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Amrik Singh Marado of Guru Nanak Colony, Dugri, Ludhiana (now resident of Mehal Khurd in Barnala district), Lovpreet Singh Lucky of Dala in Moga, Mohinder Singh of Manuke village, and Sukhwinder Singh Babla of Manuke village.
SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that cops supervised by Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and Hathur SHO Kamaldeep Kaur had arrested four persons from different places during investigation of an FIR registered under various Sections of the NDPS Act on March 28.
The police said Lovpreet Singh and Amrik Singh were found to be directly involved in many criminal cases. Amrik Singh, who confessed to be involved in 22 criminal cases, was also wanted in four cases registered at police stations falling under Ludhiana Commissionerate, Patiala and Barnala police districts.
