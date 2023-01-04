4 mobiles, 115 tobacco sachets seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

The surprise checking at the Ludhiana Central Jail has led to the recovery of four cellphones and 115 sachets of tobacco.

One mobile was recovered from two jail inmates, Bidesh Kumar and Chandan Kumar, one from Harjit Singh and two mobile phones were found abandoned in the premises. Besides, 115 sachets of tobacco were recovered from inmate Sunil.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the inmates.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Satnam Singh said he along with the team conducted a checking in the jail on December 31 and recovered the banned items from the jail and jail inmates. During this checking, two mobiles were recovered from three jail inmates while two were found abandoned.

Jail officials said abandoned mobile phones and tobacco sachets could have been dumped by jail inmates due to fear of being caught in the surprise checking. Now, a probe would be conducted to identify the inmates who abandoned mobiles, tobacco sachets. An inquiry would also be conducted to identify the source which facilitated sneaking of the mobiles inside the jail.

A fresh case under the Prisons Act was registered against the identified and unidentified inmates. A further probe has been launched by the police into the case.