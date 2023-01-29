4 mobiles seized from jail inmates in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

A surprise checking at the Central Jail here led to the seizure of four cellphones from inmates on Tuesday.

The inmates have been identified as Jatin Sharma, Ishan, Mohammad Islam, Hari Om and Gurmeet Singh. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the suspects on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Kashmir Lal said on January 24, he along with the team conducted checking in the jail which led to the recovery of four cellphones during the frisking of inmates and from their belongings.

The jail department had already launched a probe to ascertain how these inmates managed to get phones inside the jail. The cellphones would also be sent to a lab for forensic examination and call details scanned to inquire if they were in touch with any criminal elements over phone. Though cellphones are being found from jail inmates every second day, the authorities have failed to curtail the menace.