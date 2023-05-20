4 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The district reported four fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, while there was no new death due to the virus. There are 15 active cases in the district. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,521 persons have so far tested positive for the virus in the district since the outbreak of Covid. A total of 3,031 people have lost their life to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district.