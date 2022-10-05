4 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, four persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported in the district on Tuesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,549 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far. On Tuesday, there were 16 active cases, of which 15 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes and one patient is admitted to a hospital. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,85,089 samples have been taken, of which 38,56,250 were found negative. Samples of 1,871 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly