4 nabbed, 249 kg of poppy husk seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The Khanna police claimed to have busted two gangs supplying drugs and arrested four of its members along with 249 kg of poppy husk from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, and SP (Investigation), Pragya Jain, addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Friday.

Kondal said in the first incident, two arrested smugglers were identified as Jasveer Singh, alias Jassi (44), of Bras village, Patiala, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gaggi (25), of Chakk Rotan, Hoshiarpur.

In the ongoing drive against smugglers, on December 19 when the police party was present near Amloh Chowk, a tip-off was received that Jasveer and Gagandeep were travelling in a container truck (bearing registration no. PB 65 AY 7169 ) and were waiting for their clients near Military Ground, Khanna, to deliver poppy husk, the SSP said, adding that the police party raided the specified place and recovered 5 kg of poppy husk from the suspects. After arresting both of them, the truck was also seized. Later, on the disclosures of the suspects, 100 kg poppy husk was also seized.

On December 21, the Khanna police on suspicion stopped a container truck (PB 65 AU 6392) for checking which was coming from the Mandi Gobindgarh side. Two occupants, Jaspal Singh 30) of Ropar and Gursewak Singh (32) of Khanna, were told to open the container and during checking, 144 kg of poppy husk was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.

Further probe is on to bust the supply line in both cases.