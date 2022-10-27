4 nabbed for murderous attack on cops

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, October 26

The Ludhiana (rural) police nabbed four car-borne miscreants who allegedly attempted to run over two policemen deployed at a naka organised by the Lohatbaddi Chowki police at Maherna T-point on Rachhin-Ahmedgarh Road near here on Tuesday.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murderous attack, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were associated with drug peddlers and were under the influence of drugs at the time of incident.

The accused were identified as Kuljit Singh, alias Ghulla, of ward number 14 Ahmedgarh, Sumit, alias Kalu, of old tehsil area, Hardeep Singh, alias Happy of ward number 6, and Naresh Sharma, alias Kala, of ward number 11 Ahmedgarh.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said that the accused had attempted to kill in-charge Lohatbaddi chowki Sukhwinder Singh and ASI Sukhjit Singh, who along with other cops had organised the naka at Ahmedgarh-Rachhin Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, travelling in white Volkswagen (PB 10 CL 5656) had succeeded in fleeing from the scene. However, they were nabbed by a joint party of Lohatbaddi police, led by in-charge Sukhwinder Singh and Chhapar Chowki police led by in-charge Sayeed Shakeel from Chhanna Jandali Katcha Road. The accused could have succeeded in fleeing again had a tyre of their car not got punctured.

The police hope to bust a gang of drug peddlers on the basis of information to be extracted from the accused. “We have advised the investigating team to get their medical done and take expert opinion about the nature of drugs being consumed by the accused. Though it is too early to comment if the accused are involved in drug peddling,” said DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa.