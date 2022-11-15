4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Different teams of the Ludhiana police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and snatching mobiles in two cases and recovered 19 mobile phones and seven two-wheelers.

In the first incident, a team of crime investigation agency (CIA-2) of the Ludhiana police arrested two persons and claimed to have recovered six stolen two-wheelers, including four motorcycles and two scooters, and five snatched mobiles from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Singh (28) of Ajitsar Nagar in Mandi Mullanpur and Ashwani Kumar (25) of Bedi Colony Jagirpur Road. ADCP, Investigation, Rupinder Kaur Sran, said the interrogation of the suspects was underway. A case under Sections 379 B (2), 411 and 473 of IPC had been registered against them at the Model Town police station.

In another case, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell 1 of the Ludhiana police arrested two persons and claimed to have recovered 14 mobiles, one motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Karanjit Singh (30) and Davinder Singh (27), residents of Mohalla Kot Mangal Singh, here. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered. Inspector Jasvir Singh, in-charge of the cell, said the police were interrogating the duo.