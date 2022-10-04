4 nabbed in snatching, theft incidents in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 3

The police have arrested two snatchers and two vehicle thieves and seized six mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Two snatchers, identified as Akash, a resident of Subhash Nagar, and Vishal, a resident of Kirpal Nagar, were arrested near the MC Zone B office during the investigation of a snatching incident reported by Ram Kumar Yadav, a migrant from Darbhanga in Bihar. The victim had reported to the police that two motorcycle-borne persons had accosted him near the MC Zone B office and fled after snatching his mobile phone. The police recovered six mobile phones and one stolen Splendor motorcycle (PB 10GF 4745) from the suspects. They have been booked under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC.

In another incident, two vehicle thieves, identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Beermi village, and Yusuf, a resident of Fawra village, were arrested on Sunday near Old Session Chowk by SI Sukhwinder Singh on the basis of a tip-off while the duo was riding a stolen Splendor motorcycle (PB 10FK 5693) to sell it. The suspects were charged under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC, and the mobike was seized.

Auto-rickshaw stolen

An auto-rickshaw (bearing registration number PB 10GZ 3869) was stolen during night outside the residence of Sukhdev Singh in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar locality, here. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 379 of the IPC.

5 booked for snatching

Charanjit Kaur (52), a resident of Harikatar Colony, lodged a report with the police that while she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw near Metro Multispeciality Hospital, two youths riding a Splendor motorcycle, snatched her purse at knife-point and fled the spot. She said her purse contained a mobile phone, Rs 15,000 in cash, her house keys and some documents. A case has been registered.

Dalip, a resident of Vishwakarama Colony, New Moti Nagar, also fell victim to three snatchers near Everest Public High School in Moti Nagar on Sunday and lost his mobile phone and Rs 500 cash to the suspects.