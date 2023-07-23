4 of family booked for 'dowry' death

Our Correspondent

Raikot, July 22

The police have booked four members of a family of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura for the alleged death of a woman for dowry. She got married seven months ago.

The victim who allegedly died by suicide was identified as Sukhdeep Kaur, alias Jassu, a native of Kirpal Singh Wala in Barnala district. The suspects were identified as Harpal Singh Pali (husband), Harpreet Kaur (mother-in-law), Yadwinder Singh (elder brother of Harpal) and Kiranjit Kaur (Yadwinder’s wife).

Karanvir Singh alleged that the suspects had abetted his sister Sukhdeep to die by suicide by harassing her in various ways. He said Harpal and his family members were harassing her for bringing more dowry and a new car.

“It was at 7 am that Jassu called us to inform that the suspects were harassing her. Though we had told her that we will be reaching Raikot to sort out the issue, after an hour, Harpreet Kaur called us and said she had ended her life by hanging,” Karanvir told the police. However, their family was shocked to note that the body of the victim was lying on a cot and no information regarding the incident was given to the police or her parents.

DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said an FIR had been registered against the suspects.