4 of family hurt in LPG cylinder leak fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

A couple and their two minor children sustained burn injuries in a fire owing to a LPG cylinder leakage at their house in the Bharti Colony area of Basti Jodhewal on Wednesday morning.

With the help of locals, the injured people were taken to the Civil Hospital. Neighbourers called the ambulance, but it failed to reach on time.

The injured have been identified as Rahul, his wife Pooja, son Vansh (7) and daughter Annaya (1).

Sucha Singh, a neighbour, said Pooja was cooking food in the room and other family members were also present in the same room. All of a sudden, the leaking gas caught fire, causing serious burn injuries to the victims. All of the household goods in the room were reduced to ashes. The fire was controlled with the help of area people.

All the family members suffered total 40 per cent burns. Due to serious injuries , the injured were taken to the Sector-32 Hospital, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

