4 of gang planning to commit robbery held

Ludhiana, January 20
The city police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four of its members. The gang was planning to commit some robbery in the city.
Those arrested have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Mani, of Kabir Nagar, Prabhjit Singh, alias Prince, of Gurpal Nagar, Ekdeep Singh, alias Ganji, of Kot Mangal Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, alias Doda, of Kot Mangal Singh. One of the gang members Amandeep Singh managed to give the slip to the police party. A case under various sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act was registered against the accused.
ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir in a statement issued here said the police also recovered a car, a .32 bore pistol along with three live cartridges, a motorcycle and an Activa scooter from the gang members.
“The police had received a secret information that the accused were running a gang of robbers. They were planning to commit a major robbery in the city. Accordingly our police party reached the empty plot on Daba Road where four gang members were arrested,” added ADCP Suhail.
The ADCP said the police would seek police remand of the accused so that their questioning could lead to nabbing of more members of the gang and recovery of the looted valuables.
The police said the suspects would be quizzed to ascertain whether they
and other gang members were involved in past loot incidents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...