4 of gang planning to commit robbery held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four of its members. The gang was planning to commit some robbery in the city.

Those arrested have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Mani, of Kabir Nagar, Prabhjit Singh, alias Prince, of Gurpal Nagar, Ekdeep Singh, alias Ganji, of Kot Mangal Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, alias Doda, of Kot Mangal Singh. One of the gang members Amandeep Singh managed to give the slip to the police party. A case under various sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir in a statement issued here said the police also recovered a car, a .32 bore pistol along with three live cartridges, a motorcycle and an Activa scooter from the gang members.

“The police had received a secret information that the accused were running a gang of robbers. They were planning to commit a major robbery in the city. Accordingly our police party reached the empty plot on Daba Road where four gang members were arrested,” added ADCP Suhail.

The ADCP said the police would seek police remand of the accused so that their questioning could lead to nabbing of more members of the gang and recovery of the looted valuables.

The police said the suspects would be quizzed to ascertain whether they

and other gang members were involved in past loot incidents.