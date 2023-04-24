4 of gang stealing motors from tube wells nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

The Samrala police claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing motors from tube wells of farmers and arrested four of its members, including a woman.

The suspects have been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Neelon Kalan, Sukhjitpal Singh, alias Shanky, of Ghulal village, Jyoti Ram of Katani Khurd and Kulwant Singh, alias Kanti, of Katani Khurd. Harpreet Kaur’s son Ramandeep is yet to be arrested in the case.

Sarmala DSP Waryam Singh said Manjinder Singh had lodged a police complaint on Saturday, alleging that Sukhjitpal and Ramandeep had stolen a motor from his tube well room.

He said the police started a probe and on suspicion, a raid was conducted at the house of Ramandeep from where seven motors, including some dismantled ones, were seized by the police.

Interestingly, he had kept the stolen motors in a secret room created in his house. To prevent anyone’s access to the room, he had constructed a temporary wall outside it, the DSP said.

The police said after stealing motors, the suspects used to dismantle the same to sell their parts to junk dealers. In further questioning, some junk dealers, who had been buying the stolen items would also face action.