4 of in-laws' family booked for rape

Sahnewal, March 25
A woman has alleged molestation at the hands of male members of her in-laws’ family ever since she was married to a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan three months ago. The Sahnewal police have registered a zero case under Section 376-D of the IPC and transferred the case to Rajasthan for
further investigation.
Pooja Kumari said she was married to Krishan Singh of Hanumangarh three months ago. Her father-in-law Ram Singh, brother-in-law Rakesh Singh, son of sister-in-law Kamal and the middle man who arranged her marriage, Onkar, allegedly kept her in illegal confinement and had been harassing her.
She was not allowed to move out and was raped multiple times, the victim added. The suspects used to give her drugs and rape her. During this period, she was not allowed to make any contact with anyone or call her parents. The alleged molesters also withdrew Rs 80,800 from her bank account against her wishes.
As the victim’s parents had not hear about her since her marriage, they got worried.
Her mother reached Rajasthan and found her in a pitiable state. She brought her back to Ludhiana and Later lodged a complaint at the Sakhi Centre in Ludhiana. She also complained at the Sahnewal police station where a case has been registered against the four suspects.
Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Boparai said a zero case under Section 376-D of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The case has been transferred to Rajasthan for further investigation.
