4 of mobile thieves’ gang arrested

Ludhiana, January 10
The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile thieves and arrested four of its members. The police also recovered 42 cellphones from them.
They have been identified as Ravi Kumar of Jawahar Nagar Camp, Krishan Kumar of Shimlapuri, Monu of Lohara and Sonu of Jalandhar.
ADCP-3 Sameer Verma stated that a tip-off was received that the suspects used to steal mobiles of passengers at the bus stand and railway station and they had committed many such incidents in recently.
They confessed that after stealing the phones, they used to sell the same to Monu Kumar, the owner of a mobile repair shop of Lohara, and then he would further sell these to Sonu of Jalandhar. The latter would then sell the mobiles to migrants, Verma said.
The ADCP said Monu and Sonu were also nominated in the case and they would also be held as their arrest might lead to the recovery of a large number of stolen cellphones.
Two held with heroin
In another incident, the Ludhiana police nabbed two persons and seized 140-gm heroin from them. They have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Neeta, of Jujhar Nagar and Rajbir Singh of Shimlapuri.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a tip-off was received that the duo were involved in drug smuggling trade and they were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients. A police team was formed and after laying a trap, both of them were nabbed and heroin was seized from them.
Sran said the suspects started the illegal trade to become rich in a short span of time.
