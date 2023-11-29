4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four of them. The police also recovered 49 mobile phones, three motorcycles, a steel rod and two sharp weapons from them.

The suspects have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lucky (26), Hari Om (20), Sandeep Singh, alias Sunil (21), and Jograj Singh (24).

JCP (City) Saumya Mishra, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP (West) Mandeep Singh and Ladhowal SHO Inspector Jagdev Singh addressed a press conference in this regard.

The JCP said the police had received a tip-off that the suspects were running a gang of robbers and they had committed dozens of loot incidents in the city. The police team laid a trap and nabbed the suspects.

During their questioning, the police recovered 49 mobile phones from the suspects which they had snatched from residents in the recent past. The suspects also admitted that they used to point out sharp weapons at residents at night and rob them of their mobiles, cash and other valuables, JCP Saumya said.

Now, the police would seek police remand of the suspects so that in further questioning, more members of the gang could be arrested, the ADCP said.

Verma said they had also sold some cell phones to their clients and some mobile shop owners, who had bought phones from them at cheap prices, were also under scanner.