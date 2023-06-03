4 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The city police today claimed to have busted a gang of mobile snatchers and arrested four of its members.

The suspects have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Karamsar Colony, Aniket of the Daba road area, Jaspal Singh, a resident of the Tibba Road area, and Sandeep Kumar of Grewal Colony.

Investigating officer ASI Gurdyal Singh said on May 26, Kamaljit Singh was going home on his motorcycle, when he reached Indira Colony, three motorcycle borne-persons cornered him. The suspects pointed a sharp weapons at him and asked to deliver cash and other valuables. As he protested their move, they snatched Rs 1,300 and a mobile phone from him and fled the spot. They also took away his motorcycle.

The ASI said after receiving a complaint, when the police started a probe, the suspects were identified and acting on the information, raids were conducted on Thursday at their whereabouts and they were nabbed. The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, Rs 1,350 in cash and the looted motorcycle from the gang members.

Now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought from court for further questioning.