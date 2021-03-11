4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

In a major breakthrough, the city police have arrested four members of a gang of snatchers, who were involved in several cases of theft and snatching of motorcycle and mobile phones from people by threatening them with a sickle (datar), in the past

48 hours. Five stolen motorcycles and 35 mobile phones have been seized from the suspects.

Preliminary interrogation of the suspects has indicated that they used to target migrant workers or those going on foot at lonely places.

Police officials said the suspects, Shubham, a resident of Heera Vihar Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Mohit of New Subhash Nagar, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Estate, Prem Vihar, and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road, were booked under Sections 379-Band 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was stated that of the four suspects, two of them, Amandeep Singh and Gagandeep Singh, were already named as accused in another case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC registered at Police Division No 3 on May 20 with the recovery of four mobile phones from them.

According to the police, the recovered motorcycles from the possession of the suspects included two Hero Splendor, two Bajaj Discover and an Apache motorcycle. One sword (daat), used by the suspects to threaten their victims, was also seized by the police.

Police officials said Gagandeep was nominated in three cases of snatching, Amandeep in two while Shubham and Mohit had one criminal case registered against them in police stations of the city.