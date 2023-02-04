4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

The Focal Point police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers being run by drug addicts and arrested four of its members.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Piyush Bansal of Tajpur road, Savinder Kumar of Moti Nagar, Dalip Kumar of Sherpur Kalan, and Aditya, alias Chiku, of Sherpur Kalan. The police recovered 10 mobile phones, sharp weapons, Rs 6,000, Swift car (PB91F5114) and a motorcycle from the gang members. Piyush is the owner of the car.

ADCP Tushar Gupta, ACP Murad Jasvir Gill, Focal Point SHO Amandeep Singh Brar gave information during a press conference on Friday.

ADCP Gupta said on January 31 the suspects had looted Rohit Kumar of Rs 7,500 and a mobile phone.

During preliminary questioning, it came to the fore that all suspects were drug addict and they used to buy drugs by selling the looted valuables, ADCP said adding that suspects were also into drug smuggling trade as they used to supply intoxicating tablets in the Swift car.

ADCP Gupta said even 800 intoxicating tablets were also recovered from the Swift car as the suspects were to supply the tablets to their clients.

The SHO said except Aditya, the other three nabbed suspects have a criminal past as several cases of snatchings were already registered against them in the past. “Now we will seek police remand of the suspects to inquire about their other gang members and to recover more looted valuables. So far the suspects have confessed to having committed 19 snatchings,” the SHO added.