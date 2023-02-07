4 phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

Four mobile phones were recovered during a surprise checking of the Central Jail. An FIR has been registered under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act at Division Number 7 police station against the four inmates of the jail.

The accused have been identified as Harjinderpal Singh, Harjeet Singh, Jasdev Singh, and Arjan Kumar. A case has been registered.