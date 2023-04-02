4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

Four persons posing as officials of the crime investigation agency (CIA), Ludhiana, allegedly kidnapped an employee of a lottery shop owner and demanded Rs 25,000 from the latter to release him.

Taking action against them, the Police Division 7 yesterday registered a case under various sections of the IPC and arrested two of the suspects.

The arrested duo have been identified as Bhawanjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Rajvir Singh of Khasi Kalan. The other two suspects, identified as Gautam of Basti Jodhewal and Ankit Sharma of Choti Bhamian, are yet to be arrested.

The complainant, Ganesh, told the police that he owns a lottery shop in Basti Jodhewal and Sunny Arora was his employee. Yesterday, Sunny was picked up by four persons who posed themselves as officials of the CIA, Ludhiana, from his shop.

“After an hour, he called me and the suspects talked to me through his mobile phone. The miscreants said they were CIA officials and they were going to register a case against Sunny. After I requested them to release him, they asked for Rs 25,000, which I agreed to pay,” he alleged.

The complainant revealed that when he was heading towards the Tajpur road to pay the money, he got suspicious about the identity of the suspects. Hence, he informed the police about the matter and took officials with him to save his employee.

“As we reached the Tajpur road with the policemen, we saw a parked Maruti Swift car. Sunny and the suspects were sitting inside the vehicle. The suspects after seeing the police tried to flee but two of them were nabbed. Sunny was safely rescued,”he said. ACP (East) Gurdev Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the two persons who were on the run.