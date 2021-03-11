4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The Focal Point police yesterday registered a case against four persons on the charges of raping a 16-year-old girl.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Mata Bhag Kaur Colony, Sahib of Gobindgarh village, Amrik Singh of Dhandari and Sanjay of Sherpur.

The girl’s mother in a complainant to the police said her daughter had left home on April 27 and returned on May 5.

“My daughter revealed that she had friendship with Kuldeep and went to meet him on April 27. Kuldep took gold earrings, nose ring and Rs 20,000 from her,” alleged the victim’s mother.

The same day Kuldeep took her daughter to some guest house and kept her there for a few days where he along with his other three friends raped her.

On May 5, Kuldeep dropped her near our house and fled. Kuldeep had also told the girl not to reveal anything to the family else threatened her with dire consequences.

Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Pal said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.