4 running fake lucky draw schemes held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang running fake lucky draw schemes and arrested four of its members on Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Mansimran Singh, alias Paras (28), of Vishkarma Colony, Jaswinder Singh, alias Kamal (54), of Dugri, Satnam Singh, alias Sukhi (45), of Sangrur and Gurbachan Singh (28) of Maloud. Paras and Jaswinder are property dealers while Satnam is a farmer. Gurbachan is unemployed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gurpreet Singh, CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a fake lucky draw lottery scheme and they had been duping innocent people by luring them with big prizes. They were selling lottery tickets to the people and promised them that they might win big prizes such as tractor, car, scooters, electronic appliances, etc.

Officials said the suspects were not having any licence to run the lottery system and they had duped many innocent people in the past by selling tickets.

After registering a case under the IPC and Section 5 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (banning) Act, the four suspects were arrested on Saturday. The police seized a tractor, a Brezza vehicle, an electric scooter, a smart TV, two induction cookers and other items from the gang members.

Police officials said now, further questioning of the suspects would be done to inquire about the number of persons they targeted.