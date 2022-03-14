4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The Special Task Force of the Ludhiana police today nabbed four smugglers and recovered 2.5 kg of heroin from their possession.

The arrested smugglers are Deepak Kumar (30) of Janta Colony, Lovepreet Singh (25) of Shimlapuri, Jagjit Singh (40) of Preet Nagar and Sahil Mehra of Patiala. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

The STF in-charge, Harbans Singh, said secret information was received that the four smugglers were on the way to Mehmudpura village in their Chevrolet Cruze (DL 1CN0650) car to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to their clients.

Accordingly the STF team laid a naka at a strategic place where the car was stopped for checking. During the search of the car, the heroin was recovered and the occupants arrested.

During preliminary questioning, Deepak said he is an electrician and he is already facing several cases of heroin smuggling.

Sahil is a painter and he is also facing a case of drug smuggling. Loverpreet is in hosiery business and he is already facing oa case of murder. Jagjit runs a mobile repair shop.

Except Deepak, all other three accused are also drug addicts.