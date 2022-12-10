4 staffers booked for obstructing BDPO from assuming charge

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, December 9

At least four personnel of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, posted at the Pakhowal Block Development Office in Ludhiana, have been booked under Sections 353, 186, 332, 294 and 354 of the IPC for allegedly obstructing Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Rupinderjit Kaur from assuming charge.

Kaur, who is presently posted as Ludhiana District Development and Panchayat Officer, was recently given the additional charge of Pakhowal BDPO. The accused had obstructed her when she was assuming charge as Pakhowal BDPO on Monday. They had also allegedly used derogatory language and casteist slurs against her and scuffled with her.

Notably, Rupinderjit Kaur had earlier worked as Pakhowal BDPO during the Congress regime and during her tenure, she had complained against some sarpanches and employees for their alleged involvement in the unauthorised withdrawal of huge amounts of money from government accounts of the department.

One of the accused, Sukhpal Singh, is also facing a case in this regard.

Besides Panchayat Secretary Sukhpal Singh, the three other accused are Panchayat Secretary Karandeep Singh Chandel, Superintendent Gurbachan Singh and Data Entry Operator Maan Inder Singh.

The complaint was lodged by BDPO Kaur at the Sudhar police station two days after the incident on Wednesday and the police had registered an FIR on Thursday evening.

Investigating officer Rajdeep Singh said no arrest had been made so far.

Because of the official’s earlier action against panchayat officials, a few residents and elected representatives of rural local bodies, led by AAP leader Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal, had protested the administration’s decision to give Rupinderjit Kaur the additional charge of Pakhowal block.

However, the protest was later withdrawn following intervention by Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar. The legislator had assured protesters that their differences with the officer would be resolved amicably.

“I have to get the latest update on the issue as I was away from my constituency when the officer joined the Pakhowal Block Development Office. We will sort out the matter keeping in view the interests of the residents of all villages,” Thekedar said.

In her complaint, Kaur had alleged that the accused had shut the doors of the office when she arrived to join her duty on Monday and scuffled with her when doors were opened later.

“Derogatory language and casteist slurs were used by the accused, who had also obstructed the official duty of the complainant,” read the FIR registered at the Sudhar police station.

Blaming a few politicians and office-bearers of some civic bodies for instigating Block Development Office employees against her, Kaur said she would continue her fight against illegal activities that had occurred in the block in the past.

She said, “Come what may, I will not allow any of my employees to indulge in fraudulent activities.”