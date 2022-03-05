4 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 4
Four persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reportrd in the district today. A total of 1,09,702 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,276 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.88 per cent. There were 47 active cases in the district and 43 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are five patients — four belonging to Ludhiana and one from other district — admitted to various private and government hospitals. Today no patient was on ventilator support. Till date, a total of 33,29,562 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,05,145 were found negative. Samples of 4,026 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
