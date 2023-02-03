4 trains to remain cancelled

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 2

The Railways have announced the cancellation of four trains due to power outage and traffic blockade at Bardhaman station under Eastern Railway in connection with the dismantling of a bridge.

It was officially stated that train number 13005 Howrah-Amritsar and 13151 Kolkata-Amritsar would remain cancelled on February 9, train number 13006 Amritsar-Howrah would remain cancelled on February 11, and train number 13152 Amritsar-Kolkata on February 3 and 11.

Enhanced capacity

Railway officials said to cope with spurt in passenger traffic, the pair of trains 12237/38 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express would be provided with an additional sleeper class coach from February 2 to May 31.

Meanwhile, 10 odd long-route trains were running late due to adverse weather conditions or other operational reasons:

More than 3 hours late: 20847 Durg-Udhampur

1 to 3 hrs late: 12919 Indore-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra; 04579 Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana Passenger; 22705 Tirupati-Jammu Tawi; 20847 Durg-Jammu Tawi Express; 12421 Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express; 12407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karmbhoomi Express; 04998 Ferozepur-Ludhiana Passenger; 12238 Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express; 12715 Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express; 15933 New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express.