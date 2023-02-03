4 trains to remain cancelled

Ludhiana, February 2
The Railways have announced the cancellation of four trains due to power outage and traffic blockade at Bardhaman station under Eastern Railway in connection with the dismantling of a bridge.
It was officially stated that train number 13005 Howrah-Amritsar and 13151 Kolkata-Amritsar would remain cancelled on February 9, train number 13006 Amritsar-Howrah would remain cancelled on February 11, and train number 13152 Amritsar-Kolkata on February 3 and 11.
Enhanced capacity
Railway officials said to cope with spurt in passenger traffic, the pair of trains 12237/38 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express would be provided with an additional sleeper class coach from February 2 to May 31.
Meanwhile, 10 odd long-route trains were running late due to adverse weather conditions or other operational reasons:
More than 3 hours late: 20847 Durg-Udhampur
1 to 3 hrs late: 12919 Indore-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra; 04579 Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana Passenger; 22705 Tirupati-Jammu Tawi; 20847 Durg-Jammu Tawi Express; 12421 Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express; 12407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karmbhoomi Express; 04998 Ferozepur-Ludhiana Passenger; 12238 Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express; 12715 Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express; 15933 New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...