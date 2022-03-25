4 travel agents booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The police booked four travel agents in separate cases for committing fraud of lakhs of rupees with clients.

In the first case, the Police Division 2 yesterday registered a fraud case against two travel agents, namely Pankaj Khokhar of Cheema Chowk and Hardeep Singh of Bassian.

Complainant Balbir Singh of Hoshiarpur told the police that the two travel agents had taken Rs 1.14 lakh from him and assured to arrange a work visa of Canada for him.

Despite taking money, they failed to arrange work permit and now when he asked them to return his money, they refused, alleged the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Balbir Singh said after registering a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy, further probe has been launched.

In another case, the Sahnewal police yesterday registered a case of fraud against Ranjit Singh and Paramjit Kaur of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal.

Complainant Sandeep Singh of Harnampura told the police that Ranjit Singh and Paramjit Kaur had promised to send him to the USA along with the crew of Simran Musical Company and for that they had taken Rs 2 lakh from him.

The complainant alleged that Ranjit Singh and Paramjit Kaur failed to fulfil their promise and now they also refused to return the money.