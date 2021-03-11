4 vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 3 mobikes recovered

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 6

The police have arrested four vehicle thieves from various places in the city on Sunday and recovered three stolen motorcycles and a mobile phone from them. Meanwhile, the police have booked two workers for stealing raw material from a factory.

Two persons, identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Deep Singh Nagar, Dugri, and Devinder Palof Tera Nagar, Dhandra, were arrested on Sunday for

the theft of a Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10EZ 1391) from outside a house in Janta Enclave, Dugri, on May 27. The theft was reported by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Basant Vihar, Noorwala Road, here. The police have booked the suspects under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were interrogating them to detect their involvement in other criminal activities. The motorcycle was recovered from the suspect.

A police patrol party nabbed Harwinder Singh, a resident of Dholewal, from near Sufian Chowk on Sunday on a tip-off that the suspect was involved in several cases of thefts. At the time of the arrest, he was riding a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 09E 9582). A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

Another person, believed to be involved in thefts of two-wheelers and mobile phones, identified as Deepak Singh of Manjit Nagar was arrested on Sunday on Overlock Road. The accused was also declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered against him at the Hoshiarpur police station. The police have recovered a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10HQ 4751) and a mobile phone from him. He has been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Raw material stolen from factory in Dhandari Khurd

In another incident, Ravi Kumar and Sanjit Kumar Yadav, both residents of Dhandari Khurd, and their unknown accomplices were booked by the police under Sections 457 and 381 of the IPC for stealing raw material from a factory, where the duo used to work in the past, at Dhandari Khurd on the intervening night of June 4 and 5. Owner of the factory Dhiraj Kumar had lodged a report with the police that the suspects had stolen 25 kg tin slab and copper strips from the storeroom of the factory.