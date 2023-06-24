4-year-old killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

A four-year-old boy died while his parents and brother suffered serious injuries after a rashly-driven car rammed into their motorcycle.

The deceased was identified as Bipanjot Singh, a resident of Attapur village in Sirhind.

As per information, Uttam Deep, along with his wife, and sons (an eight-year-old and a four-year-old), was returning from Machhiwara when a rashly-driven car hit their motorcycle near at Khanna.

All four suffered serious injuries in the mishap. Passersby took them to a nearby hospital, where Bipanjot died. Other family members were still undergoing treatment.

The driver tried to escape the spot, but the passersby nabbed him. He is reportedly from Panipat.

Khanna SHO Hemant Malhotra said required action would be taken against the driver as per the law.