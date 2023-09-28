4 years on, case registered in jail inmate’s death

Ludhiana, September 27
The Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against an unidentified person in a four-year-old case of a jail inmate’s death. The case was registered on the directions of Additional DGP (Human Rights), Punjab.
Gursewak Singh, an inmate at Central Jail in Ludhiana, had died under mysterious circumstances in 2019. The inmate had suffered health issues in June 2019, following which he was rushed to the Rajindra Hospital at Patiala, where he died during treatment.
Initially, it was suspected that the inmate had died due to natural health issues, but when the probe later revealed that he had died after consuming some poisonous substance. It was suspected that he might have been forced to die by suicide. The police has now launched further investigation into the case.
