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Home / Ludhiana / 4 youths booked for firing at house in Ludhiana

4 youths booked for firing at house in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The police have started a probe and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. File
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A dispute due to an old fight took a violent turn when a group of youths allegedly fired shots at a house in Dream City, Bhattian, after the occupant refused to step outside and meet them, the police said.

The Salem Tabri police have booked Robin of Gagandeep Colony, Bhattian, Yashu of Bhattian Colony and Eskobar of Batala, along with an unidentified person. The suspects have not been arrested and police teams are conducting raids to trace them.

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The case was registered on the complaint of 25-year-old Sagar, a resident of Dream City. The police have invoked Section 125 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act in the case.

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According to the complaint, Sagar was present at his residence when Robin allegedly called him repeatedly and asked him to come outside. Sagar refused to go and informed his uncle, who also told him to not to leave the house.

Afterwards, the victim allegedly heard a group of persons outside calling out his name and asking him to come out. He went to the rooftop and allegedly saw Robin along with the other suspects.

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Sagar told the police that Robin again asked him to come outside, saying that he wanted to discuss the matter with him. When he declined, one of the youths allegedly took out a firearm and fired two rounds at the house.

No injury was reported in the firing

The police have started a probe and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Teams have been deployed to locate the suspects and ascertain the motive behind the firing.

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