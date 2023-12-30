4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

A four-year-old child was killed by her neighbour at Azad Nagar in Daba. The suspect also allegedly molested the victim before killing her. However, the police said the medical report would confirm about sexual assault.

Body was hidden in bed box The victim’s body was concealed in a bed box by the killer. When the police searched his room, the body was found from the bed box. The girl was reportedly found without clothes inside the bed box.

Her body was concealed in a bed box by the killer. When the police searched the room of the suspect on suspicion late on Thursday night, the body was found from the bed box. The deceased was reportedly found without clothes inside the bed box. The child, a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, had come to visit her maternal grandparents in Ludhiana.

The suspect, identified as Sonu (24), is a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in a rented accommodation of his cousin opposite the victim’s house. He fled after committing the crime. A case was registered against the youth.

As per information, the suspect by luring the girl to buy chocolates had taken her along to the rented accommodation. Even the CCTV footage of the suspect, along with the girl, was recovered, which established that the victim was taken to the house.

On Thursday, the girl’s maternal grandfather, who runs a tea stall near the house, had taken the girl to his shop. She was playing outside the tea stall from where the suspect took her to his room.

After over two hours when the grandparents failed to trace the girl, they lodged her missing report at the Daba police station around 5 pm. Later, the police reached the spot. When CCTV cameras were checked, the girl was seen accompanying the suspect and entering his room. The youth became the primary suspect when he came out alone from the house and locked the house as well. Afterwards, police officials broke open the lock and searched the room thoroughly and found the body inside the bed box.

ACP Sandeep Wadhera said a case of murder was registered against the suspect and raids were on to nab him. When asked about the allegation of rape, he said swab samples were sent for forensic examination and if report confirms rape, the police would add rape charge to the FIR.

Kin hold protest seeking suspect’s arrest

Kin of the deceased held a protest in Daba this afternoon alleging delay in nabbing the suspect by the police. Vehicular traffic was also affected due to the protest. However, after over an hour, the protest was lifted with the assurance of the police that the suspect would be nabbed soon.

Later, in the evening they again gathered in the area to hold a protest against the police, following which the latter resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters.