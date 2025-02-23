40 beneficiaries get electric tricycles in Una

The Una district administration today distributed battery-operated tricycles to 40 physically challenged persons during a programme organised at Prem Ashram, a rehabilitation home for special children in Una city. The tricycles were provided under the aegis of District Red Cross, Power Finance Corporation Ltd and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO) of India.

Addressing the gathering, Una DC Jatin Lal said the evaluation of the beneficiaries was conducted by ALIMCO during special camps in all five sub-divisions of the district. He said the tricycles would facilitate in the mobility of the beneficiaries, thus enabling them to address their daily needs, besides maintaining professional and social contacts.