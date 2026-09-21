40 coaching centres get fire safety notices in a month

As many as 40 coaching and IELTS centres have been issued notices by the Fire Department in the past one month as part of a fresh check on fire safety arrangements across the city. The action follows the Punjab State Human Rights Commission seeking an updated report on the safety status of such centres.

The Fire Department is now collecting details from centres and checking their records before preparing a report for the commission.

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The development comes after the commission asked the Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, Ludhiana, to submit the latest checking reports of buildings before the next hearing. The case has been listed for October 8.

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According to a report submitted before the commission, 26 IELTS and coaching centres had been issued Fire NOCs in 2024. The department had also checked such centres in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and advised their managers to make proper fire-extinguishing arrangements.

Jaswinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, said: “We have issued 40 notices to coaching centres in the past one month. Notices have been issued to obtain updated information and documents from them. The department is checking submissions and records to assess the present status of fire safety arrangements.”

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The issue was raised before the commission by city residents. They had expressed concern over coaching and tuition centres operating from basements and other enclosed premises, particularly in Model Town and Heera Singh Nagar.

They had also raised concerns about emergency exits, fire detection systems and evacuation arrangements at such buildings.

“The latest checking should cover all coaching and IELTS centres so that the actual safety position is clear. The authorities should ensure that proper fire safety arrangements are in place before any unfortunate incident takes place,” said Arvind Sharma, a city resident.