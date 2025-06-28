40 input dealers get certificates

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday gave away certificates to 40 input dealers on successfully completion of one-year diploma in agricultural extension services at the Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI).

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Khuddian said the input dealers were a vital source of accurate and appropriate information, which always remains useful for farmers to choose farm friendly pesticides, fertilisers, manure and others agri inputs.

He described the input dealers as ‘first contact point’ for farmers, urging them to guide the growers in choosing quality seeds and inputs as per crops. He called upon newly certified dealers to apply their training to share accurate, up-to-date information, enabling farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices and boost productivity.

Advertisement

The minister also cautioned that the sale of substandard or counterfeit products would not be tolerated at any cost. He stressed that ethical practices were essential for sustaining trust and supporting state’s agricultural heritage. He also encouraged dealers to stock and distribute agricultural literature, authored by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts and other renowned scientists at their shops. By providing farmers with access to these valuable resources, the dealers could empower them with cutting-edge knowledge to adopt best practices and improve farm outcomes.