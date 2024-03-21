Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash recovered from vehicle in city

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 20

The Ludhiana rural police today recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh from a car. Occupants of the vehicle, who were being chased by the police, abandoned the car on the road and fled. Later, during checking, the money was seized from the vehicle.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ludhiana (rural), Navneet Singh Bains, in a statement issued stated that on the directions of the Election Commission, SI Surinder Singh of the Jagraon City police station, along with a police team, was conducting a routine checking of vehicles at the Tehsil chowk in Jagraon. During the checking, on suspicion a Hyundai Verna car (bearing registration no PB06AB0081) was stopped for checking. Three occupants after noticing the naka, instead of paying heed to the signal of the police, sped away the car towards Sidhwan Bet.

The SSP said suspecting something illegal in the car, the police started chasing the suspects. However, after a few minutes of the chase, the miscreants stopped the vehicle on the road and fled the scene.

The police officials also tried to run after the suspects but the latter managed to escape from the scene.

Later, the police checked the car and found a bag containing cash. Since huge amount of cash was seized from the car, two DSP-rank officials reached the scene and the cash was counted in their presence, which turned out to be Rs 40.25 lakh.

Bains said the occupants of the car, who fled the scene abandoning the vehicle on the road, were residents of Ferozepur. At the time of the seizure of the cash from the car, nobody came to claim the same, so considering it unaccounted money, the Income Tax Department was informed and further investigation would be conducted by I-T officials only.

When asked if the cash was meant for election purposes, the SSP said preliminary investigation could not establish the fact but a probe was on in this regard.

About carrying cash

If you carry cash sans relevant documents to prove that the money is legitimate while the poll code is in force, your cash may be seized. As per information, if one carries cash below Rs 50,000, he doesn’t need to carry any document but he has to reveal the purpose of carrying the amount. If somebody carries cash between Rs 50,000 and Rs 10 lakh, the police and the Election Commission team could not release the money if no documents supporting the source of cash is proved. If one carries more than Rs 10 lakh in cash, the police and the EC team cannot release the same even if the person shows documents, rather the case will be referred to the Income Tax Department and I-T officials will release the money only after verifying the documents.

