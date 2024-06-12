40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Satish Kumar (40) lost his life when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle.

The victim was returning from Phillaur when the speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle near Eldeco Colony here.

He was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.

A case against the unidentified person has been registered at the Salem Tabri police station.

