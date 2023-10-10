40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

A 40-year-old man has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from an iron angle on the premises of a cable company’s office situated on Tajpur Road, here. The victim has been identified as Parveen Kumar from Janakpuri, Ludhiana.

After the death of Parveen Kumar, the police on Sunday booked three persons for alleged abetment to suicide.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, here Munna, and Chhotu.

Pooja, the victim’s wife, said her husband, Parveen Kumar, was employed at a cable company’s office on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana. She stated that he also used to collect rent from persons staying in rooms in Gurpreet Singh’s vehra at Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur. After collecting the rent, he would hand it over to Gurpreet.

Pooja alleged that the suspects had subjected her husband to harassment regarding the rent collection for the past three-four days.

She alleged that her husband took the extreme step on October 7 due to the harassment caused by the three suspects.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jamalpur police station.