400 attend Suvidha Camp at Alipur

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, November 1

The administration claimed to have redressed grievances of all complainants visiting the Suvidha Camp held under Sarkar Tuhade Dwar campaign at Alipur village of the Amargarh Assembly segment today.

Majority of the complaints were related to smart cards, atta dal scheme, pensions and MNREGA.

Officials of revenue department, health department, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Agriculture Department and had installed stalls to redress issues related with their respective department.

Officials in the Cooperative Department and Agricultural Department were advised to expedite arrangements to provide necessary knowhow and equipment to those farmers who intended undertaking disposal of paddy stubble without burning.

Deputy Commissioner of Malerkotla, Dr Pallavi, and SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal informed that a camp had been organised at Alipur village of Amargarh under Sarkar Tuhade Dwar Campaign for expeditious redressal of problems normally faced by residents. Around 400 beneficiaries from a dozen villages visited the camp where officials of as many as sixteen government departments had organised stalls. Organisers claimed that all complaints received during the event were either redressed or a process for the same was initiated.

Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the camp Dr Pallavi said the administration had also used the occasion for sensitising masses about social issues including drug abuse and stubble burning which could not be curbed without the active support of people.

“Having heard grievances and views of residents directly we have advised personnel in all government departments to ensure that senior citizens and women are accorded extra respect besides providing prompt services to all visitors,” said Dr Pallavi.

Dr Pallavi also reviewed the progress of various development works being undertaken in the area.

