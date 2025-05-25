DT
Home / Ludhiana / 400 cops carry out surprise inspection at Central Jail

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
The police team during the surprise inspection at the Central Jail in Ludhiana on Saturday.
A team of around 400 police personnel from the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Saturday conducted an extensive surprise inspection at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road, which continued over five hours.

The search operation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal. Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh was among those present during the exercise.

The DCP explained that the inspection aimed to curb narcotic use, maintain law and order and address various security concerns within the facility. The operation was kept strictly confidential to ensure no opportunity for miscreants to evade the scrutiny. Female police personnel specifically inspected women’s barracks to uphold privacy and protocol.

While no illegal items or narcotics were recovered, the DCP emphasised that such surprise checks instil fear in inmates with criminal tendencies, deterring unlawful activities. He affirmed that regular inspections would continue to ensure the jail serves as an effective reformatory. He also urged the inmates to abstain from illegal activities and focus on personal rehabilitation to lead honourable lives post-incarceration.

The team further evaluated jail’s perimeter walls, surveillance cameras and security systems, expressing satisfaction with existing measures. He also issued directives to Superintendent Shivraj Singh to ensure regular medical check-ups for inmates and maintain high standards for food quality.

“The local SHO and other police officials concerned were told to keep records of residents staying around the jail so that they may not connive with inmates or their aides in throwing drugs or other objectionable things inside the prison. The residents were also told that they should inform the police if they give their house on rent to anyone as criminal elements may indulge in throwing drugs inside the jail,” Bhandal said.

DCP interacts with inmates

DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal said an interaction was also held with some inmates and they were motivated to shun criminal activities and join the mainstream society by becoming good citizens. Besides, a warning was also issued to some troublemakers lodged inside the jail that if they create any law and order situation, the authorities will take strict action against them.

