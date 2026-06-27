400 students of Ramgarhia Girls College in Ludhiana awarded degrees

Ramgarhia Girls College honoured the academic achievements of its students during a convocation and prize distribution ceremony. The students, who brought laurels to the institution through their outstanding performance at Panjab University, were felicitated with Roll of Honour, while meritorious students received prizes for excellence in academics, sports and cultural activities.

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Nearly 400 graduate and post-graduate students were conferred degrees during the ceremony.

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Davinder Singh, president, Kalgidhar Trust, Baru Sahib, was chief guest on the occasion, while Neelam Kaur, Vice-Chancellor, Eternal University, Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, presided over the ceremony.

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The programme commenced with the soulful rendition of “Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Ehai” by students of the PG Department of Music (Vocal).

Addressing the gathering, Davinder Singh congratulated the graduates and awardees and emphasised that education should be utilised for the service of society, nation and humanity. Neelam Kaur encouraged students to pursue excellence with integrity, commitment and a spirit of lifelong learning.