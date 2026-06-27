DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 400 students of Ramgarhia Girls College in Ludhiana awarded degrees

400 students of Ramgarhia Girls College in Ludhiana awarded degrees

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Ramgarhia Girls College honoured the academic achievements of its students during a convocation and prize distribution ceremony. The students, who brought laurels to the institution through their outstanding performance at Panjab University, were felicitated with Roll of Honour, while meritorious students received prizes for excellence in academics, sports and cultural activities.

Advertisement

Nearly 400 graduate and post-graduate students were conferred degrees during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Davinder Singh, president, Kalgidhar Trust, Baru Sahib, was chief guest on the occasion, while Neelam Kaur, Vice-Chancellor, Eternal University, Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, presided over the ceremony.

Advertisement

The programme commenced with the soulful rendition of “Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Ehai” by students of the PG Department of Music (Vocal).

Addressing the gathering, Davinder Singh congratulated the graduates and awardees and emphasised that education should be utilised for the service of society, nation and humanity. Neelam Kaur encouraged students to pursue excellence with integrity, commitment and a spirit of lifelong learning.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts