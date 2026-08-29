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Home / Ludhiana / 407 women celebrate Raksha Bandhan with brothers at Ludhiana Central jail

407 women celebrate Raksha Bandhan with brothers at Ludhiana Central jail

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:50 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Women tie rakhis to their brothers at the Central Jail in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
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As many as 407 women met their brothers among 3,690 inmates at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Friday. The celebrations marked emotional reunions, blessings and a few precious moments together.

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The jail authorities made special arrangements for the festival, allowing women to meet their brothers from 9.30 am to 4 pm. Each inmate was allowed to spend around five to 10 minutes with his sister.

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The meeting area saw mixed emotions of smiles and tears as women tied rakhis on the wrists of their brothers, offered sweets and exchanged greetings with them. Many visitors had travelled from nearby towns and villages to mark the occasion.

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One of the most emotional scenes witnessed was that of Ravi, a Tibba Road resident, who was arrested around three months ago in an NDPS case. His wife was six months’ pregnant when he was arrested. On Friday, she brought their 10-day-old son to the jail, giving Ravi the first opportunity to see his newborn child. His sister also tied a rakhi on his wrist. For Ravi, the brief meeting became a memorable moment as he met his son for the first time.

The jail authorities arranged drinking water and sweets for the visitors. They also made arrangements to manage the rush during the visiting hours.

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Deputy Superintendent Balvir Singh said 407 women visited the jail to meet their brothers. He said special arrangements had been made from morning till 4 pm to facilitate the meetings.

The festival provided inmates an opportunity to spend some time with their sisters and other members of their families while for the visitors, the short meetings offered reassurance and a chance to maintain the family bond despite the separation.

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