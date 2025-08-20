Rs 40L major robbery cracked, 3 nabbed, Rs 15 lakh recovered

The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police claimed to have solved a recent major robbery of over Rs 40 lakh, in which a Western Union agency owner was targeted, and arrested three members of a gang. The police also recovered Rs 15.78 lakh in cash and $695 US dollars from the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Harpal Singh, DCP Rupinder Singh, ADCP Amandeep Singh Brar, ADCP Kanwalpreet Singh Brar, ACP Jatinderpal Singh and PAU SHO inspector Harshvir Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Tuesday.

The DCP (Investigation) said the suspects were identified as Varun Mittal of Amritsar, Sanjeev Goyal of Jamalpur and Gagandeep Sharma, alias Gagan, of Jodhewal, Ludhiana. They were wanted by the police in a case registered at the PAU police station on August 16. The suspects, along with their absconding accomplices Deepak Singh and Navdeep Singh, alias Romi, both residents of Amritsar, and Jagga of Ludhiana, had looted Charis Garg and his uncle at gunpoint in the New Kitchlu Nagar area here on August 16.

He said after committing the robbery, the suspects fled to Amritsar. Police teams were formed to crack the case and during police investigation, vital clues about whereabouts of the suspects were gathered. Following which, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed them from Amritsar. Three of their accomplices were still at large and police parties were already conducting raids at their suspected whereabouts and they would also be nabbed soon.

“The total looted amount could be over Rs 40 lakh as claimed by the complainant. The remaining looted amount could be in the possession of other suspects,” Harpal Singh added.

ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Brar said the police remand of the suspects would be obtained from court so that whereabouts of their accomplices could be traced. The police would also verify if the gang had committed any other robbery or loot incident in Ludhiana or other regions in the past.