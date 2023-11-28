410 volunteers donate blood

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 27

As many as 410 units of blood were donated during a blood donation camp held by Rotary Club Ahmedgarh at Kundan Samadh.

Anil Jain presided over the event that was held in the memory of late social activist Angoori Devi Jain.

The Punjab Genco Limited chairman, Navjot Singh Mandair Jarag and the Sidh Sulakhan Society patron, Jatinder Sharma Happy Baba inaugurated the event.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the organiders, Jarag said the blood donation was the noblest gesture in service of humanity as it could not be produced artificially. Jarag the Ahmedgarh subdivision had emerged as a blood bowl for blood banks of the region.

Bipan Sethi, secretary said adequate arrangements were made to undertake diagnostic tests of volunteers and sanitation was ensured to prevent any infection during the camp.

A diabetes check-up camp was also held under the expert supervision of Dr Rajiv Bhakoo.

#Mandi