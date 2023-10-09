42 attend volleyball selection trials

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 8

Forty-two aspirants attended selection trials, conducted by the Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA), at Guru Nanak Stadium today. Players appeared for selection to Punjab men’s volleyball team for the 37th National Games scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 9 at Goa.

PVA honorary general secretary Raj Kumar said 19 players will be shortlisted to attend the preparatory camp to be held from October 16 to 29 at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College ground.

The selection panel comprising Jagdeep Singh from Sports Authority of India, Gunjeet Kaur from Punjab Sports Department, PVA coach Ravinder Singh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar District Volleyball Association secretary Anil Kumar observed the players for selection, he added.