42 dengue patients identified, larvae found in 43 containers in Ludhiana

42 dengue patients identified, larvae found in 43 containers as Health Dept inspects At least 42 dengue cases were identified and 43 containers found to contain larvae as the district Health Department inspected more than 21,000 containers at over 12,000 houses to check the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

In the checks conducted under the ‘Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’ initiative, Health Department teams conducted intensive surveys across 414 designated areas, visiting 12,682 households and inspecting 21,981 containers.

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The containers included rooftop water tanks, air coolers, flower pot trays and refrigerator drip trays.

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Special anti-larval teams carried out extensive field activities across urban and rural areas, conducting systematic inspections to identify and eliminate potential mosquito-breeding sites before the seasonal transmission of dengue increases.

The breeding sites were immediately treated through appropriate anti-larval measures, including larvicidal treatment and removal of stagnant water.

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After identifying the dengue patients, necessary public health measures, including fever surveillance and intensified vector-control activities, were undertaken in the affected areas.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur appealed to the residents to participate in dengue-prevention activities and said health teams are working continuously across the district. She, however, emphasised that government efforts can be successful only with the cooperation of every household.

She said the aedes aegypti mosquito can breed in small quantities of stagnant water around homes and community participation is essential to prevent dengue.

Where district stands

Confirmed dengue cases 54

Suspected dengue cases 5,726

Confirmed malaria cases 71