42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 20

Ludhiana district has topped the state with the maximum number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) getting ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) certification of the Union Government, the administration has said. The development is being considered another step towards quality and technology upgradation in the local industry, besides environment conservation.

Scheme benefits Refund of up to Rs 50,000 for quality certifications from BIS or NABCB.

Listing on MSME and GEM portals of the Government of India.

Opening doors to lucrative government contracts

Concession in processing fees and interest rates on bank loans.

Rs 3-lakh reimbursement on environment conservation techniques by the industry

Rs 5-lakh reimbursement on machinery upgradation

Discount on freight rates, plant and machinery

Extra subsidies for women entrepreneurs

Grant for patent registration and quality certifications

Entry level certification fee is waived off

The ZED certification envisages the promotion of zero defect, zero effect practices among the MSMEs across the country.

DC Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Tuesday that 1,790 MSMEs, which account for 42.25 per cent of the total 4,237 MSMEs with ZED certification in the state so far, were from Ludhiana district.

Surabhi, who chaired a workshop for the industrialists to further promote ZED certification in the district, said the certification encourages and enables MSMEs to manufacture quality products using latest technology, tools and to constantly upgrade their processes for the achievement of high quality and high productivity with the least adverse effect on the environment.

Poised to promote scheme Local NGO CityNeeds has been empanelled by the Quality Council of India as an originating partner for conducting industry awareness programmes under the MSME sustainable (ZED) certification scheme and onsite hand holding of applicant industry. CityNeeds has a field team in all the districts of Punjab who visit the MSMEs and handhold them to complete the process of applying for ZED certification, which we are poised to promote in a big way. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

She disclosed that the local industrialists were exhorted to develop an ecosystem for ZED manufacturing in the MSMEs, for enhancing competitiveness and enabling exports.

“We have urged them to promote the adoption of ZED practices while recognising the efforts of successful MSMEs, and encourage MSMEs to achieve higher ZED certification levels through graded incentives,” she said, while launching a campaign to increase public awareness on demanding zero defect and zero effect products through the ZED certifications.

The industrialists were also called up to identify areas to improve upon, thereby assisting the government in policy decisions.

Presently, there are 50,230 MSMEs in Ludhiana district, which have been registered on the Udhyam portal.

Ludhiana on the top

The district accounts for 1,790 MSMEs with ZED certification, 42.25 per cent of the total 4,237 MSMEs that have been certified in the state. Jalandhar is at the second spot with 407 certifications, whereas Moga has 240 certifications. Barnala is the poorest performer with just nine ZED certifications.