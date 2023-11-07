42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

A 42-year-old man lost his life after he was allegedly hit by a truck near Dholewal Chowk on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Vinod, hailing from Bihar, was crossing the road when the tragic incident occurred, resulting in his death on the spot.

After getting information, the police reached the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident. The police have initiated an investigation in the incident to apprehend the suspect.

