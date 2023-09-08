42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

A woman, wife of an NRI, was found murdered in her house at Ward number 11 in Payal, Khanna district, on Tuesday night. She seemed to be murdered brutally as she had injury marks on her head. Even one of her fingers was also broken by killers.

Personal enmity was suspected to be the reason behind the murder but robbery angle is also not being ruled out by police.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kaur (42). Her husband lives in Italy while her two sons Sukhbir Singh (23) and Charanjit Singh (19) are settled in Canada and Portugal, respectively. The police registered a murder case today against the unidentified assailants on the statement of her husband Sukhwinder Singh.

Victim Ranjit Kaur

The woman was staying alone on the first floor of the house while on the ground floor, shops were given on rent.

The police suspected that some known persons of the woman might have killed her. Name of Raju Dhamot, a brother-in-law of the deceased, was found written on the wall in the house and the police suspect that the killers could have deliberately written the name to divert the police investigation. Still, to ascertain the role of Raju, the police would bring him on production warrant from the Ludhiana jail.

Assailants ‘informed’ spouse

Sources said after killing the woman, the assailants had reportedly called her husband and informed him that they had killed his wife and now, come to India to cremate her. However, the police were silent on the development on the pretext that the probe was on in the case.

Bhajan Singh, another brother-in-law of the deceased, said on September 4 his sister-in-law was present in the house but on September 5 she did not come out to pick milk packets left by the milkman. Suspecting some foul play, on the same night when he went to enquire, he found Ranjit Kaur lying dead in the bathroom.

The police kept the matter away from the media and today when the deceased’s husband came from abroad, the police took his statement and registered a murder case.

Sources said the woman was also planning to settle in Canada and her visa had also reportedly arrived.

SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain and DSP Nikhil Garg visited the spot and checked CCTV cameras to get any clue in the case.